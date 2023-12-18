Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim drone attack on 2 cargo ships in Red Sea

Houthi military helicopter flies over the Galaxy Leader cargo ship in the Red Sea in this photo released November 20, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

Yemen's Houthi rebels said Monday they attacked two cargo ships in the Red Sea over suspected links to Israel.

Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said two drones targeted Swan Atlantic and MSC Clara in the Red Sea.

"The attack was launched after the two ships refused to obey orders of the Yemeni naval forces," Saree added in a statement.

The spokesman said the Houthi group will continue to prevent all Israel-bound ships from sailing through the Arabian Sea and the Red Sea "until food and medicine are allowed into Gaza for our steadfast brothers."

A British maritime authority earlier reported an explosion close to a ship near the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and another in the Red Sea.

Oil firm British Petroleum (BP) on Monday temporarily halted all oil and gas shipments via the Red Sea amid the deteriorating security conditions in the area.

The Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), Denmark-based shipping companies Maersk, German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd and French shipping company CMA CGM have also suspended voyages through the Red Sea.

The Red Sea is the world's most frequently used sea route for oil and fuel shipments.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have significantly stepped up their involvement in the current conflict in the Gaza Strip by targeting vessels in the southern Red Sea and warning of attacking all Israel-bound ships.

























