Israel planning to turn Gaza into a museum like Auschwitz concentration camp after sending all Palestinians to refugee camps in Lebanon

David Azoulai, head of the Metula Council, proposed that Israel relocate Palestinian Gazans to refugee camps in Lebanon, evacuate and demolish the entire Gaza Strip, transforming it into a museum akin to the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland, as reported on 103FM.

"After October 7, instead of urging people to go south, we should direct them to the beaches. The Navy can transport them to the shores of Lebanon, where there are already sufficient refugee camps. Then, a security strip should be established from the sea to the Gaza border fence, completely empty, as a reminder of what was once there. It should resemble the Auschwitz concentration camp," he said in an interview with Ben Caspit and Yinon Magal.

"Tell everyone in Gaza to go to the beaches. Navy ships should load the terrorists onto the shores of Lebanon. The entire Gaza Strip should be emptied and leveled flat, just like in Auschwitz. Let it become a museum, showcasing the capabilities of the State of Israel and dissuading anyone from living in the Gaza Strip. This is what must be done To give them a visual representation. We should leave Gaza desolate and destroyed to serve as a museum, demonstrating the madness of the people who lived there." he added.







