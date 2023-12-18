Hamas official rejects new hostage-prisoner talks without Gaza withdrawal

A Hamas official on Sunday said discussion about another hostage-prisoner exchange deal with Tel Aviv was not possible until the Israeli army withdrew from the Gaza Strip and implemented a permanent truce.

Khalil Al-Haye, a Hamas representative based in Lebanon, told Al Jazeera that they will continue their resistance against Israel in the besieged enclave.

He emphasized the need for a comprehensive cease-fire and the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza before addressing the issue of hostages and prisoners.

Israel's air and ground attacks on Gaza since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas have killed more than 18,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured many more.

The war has left Gaza in ruins with half of the coastal territory's housing stock damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million people displaced within the densely-populated enclave amid shortages of food and clean water.

Of the roughly 240 people taken hostage by Hamas during the offensive more than two months ago, around 130 remain in captivity after others were returned during a temporary truce last month.

Israeli soldiers also shot and killed three Israeli hostages in northern Gaza after misidentifying them as threats, according to an army spokesperson.

Commenting on the expression "the day after," which has been used by Israeli circles to indicate post-Gaza war and post-Hamas scenarios, Al-Haye said: "Our victory is the day after in Gaza. Anyone thinking about what comes after Hamas is daydreaming. We will not refrain from defending our people until our sacred sites and lands are liberated."

He highlighted the group's capacity to resist against Israel for months, assuring that the resistance is in good condition and determined. "Our people will never raise the surrender flag; they will remain in their land and support the resistance," he said.

Al-Haye emphasized that Gaza, the West Bank, and all of Palestine are one, and only the people will decide their administration. "The future of Gaza is linked to the future of Jerusalem and all of Palestine, and we are a part of our people."

He pointed out the urgent need for hundreds of trucks of aid in Gaza daily, urging Arab and Islamic countries to exert pressure for the delivery of humanitarian aid. "Occupying Israel is hitting Gaza with two weapons: bombs and hunger," he added.