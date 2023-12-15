BTSELEM DOCUMENTS ISRAELS SHORT-RANGE EXECUTION OF PALESTINIANS

An Israeli rights group on Friday published surveillance camera footage documenting the country's forces executing two Palestinians from a "short-range" in the city of Tubas, occupied West Bank.

The incident took place on Dec. 8 when Israeli forces raided the al-Far'ah refugee camp.

"Original security camera footage obtained by B'Tselem captures two short-range executions of Palestinians," the Israeli rights group said in a statement.

B'Tselem said after Rami Jundob, 25, was first shot and had fallen down, a military jeep got closer to him, "and a soldier fires another shot at him."

"Jundob lifts his hand when the soldier and the driver [of the military jeep] shoot him from their car at close range and of the shooter then uses his cell phone to film him," the organization said, adding that the Palestinian "died of his wounds the next day."

The Israeli soldiers then moved to shoot another Palestinian, Thaar Shahin, 36, who was hiding under a car next to the first victim.

Shahin too was "shot to death from close range" and later pronounced dead in the hospital.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank amid an Israeli military offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 289 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers in the West Bank since Oct. 7, in addition to more than 3,100 others injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.





