Red Cross president arrives in Israel after Gaza visit

President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Thursday arrived in Israel to discuss "humanitarian needs and access to people affected by the ongoing conflict."

Mirjana Spoljaric will meet with top Israeli officials to discuss the ICRC's work to aid victims of the conflict in Israel, the aid group said in a statement.

Spoljaric will also meet the families of hostages to listen to their concerns and inform them of the ongoing efforts being made by the ICRC to gain access to the captives.

"ICRC personnel must be granted permission, and practical details agreed to between the parties, for visits to take place," the agency said. She will visit the West Bank on Friday.

In a post on X, Spoljaric said: "After visiting Gaza I am in Israel for ongoing discussions with authorities. I'm meeting families of hostages: ICRC must be granted permission, with practical details agreed between the parties, for visits to take place. I reiterate: hostages must be released - immediately."

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, imposed a siege, and mounted a ground offensive in retaliation for a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 18,787 Palestinians have been killed and 50,897 injured in the Israeli onslaught since then, according to Gaza's health authorities.

Nearly 1,200 people are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack, while around 139 hostages remain in captivity after others were returned during a temporary truce last month.

Spoljaric visited the besieged Palestinian enclave last week "to advance efforts that alleviate the desperate humanitarian situation."