Israel has killed 3,714 students in Palestine since October 7th

The attacks of the Israeli army have resulted in the death of 3,679 students in Gaza and 35 in the West Bank, with 5,429 students injured and 82 detained.

209 teachers and administrators were killed in Gaza, 619 were injured, and 2 teachers were injured in the West Bank, with over 65 teachers detained.

The assaults have also caused extensive damage to schools, with 278 state schools and 65 UN schools in Gaza affected, 38 schools in the West Bank damaged, and 90% of public educational institutions directly harmed by Israeli attacks.

The Gaza Strip has repurposed 133 state schools as shelters for displaced Palestinians.

The Israeli aggression has resulted in 18,608 Palestinians, including at least 8,000 children and 6,200 women, losing their lives.





