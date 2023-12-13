U.S. National Security advisor to visit Israel this week

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will travel Thursday and Friday to Israel to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid a worsening humanitarian situation and mounting civilian deaths in the Gaza Strip.

Sullivan will also meet Israel's War Cabinet and President Isaac Herzog to discuss the latest developments in Israel and Gaza, National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

The visit comes as U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Israel is starting to lose support around the world due to "indiscriminate bombing." and that Netanyahu needs to make changes.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, imposed a siege and mounted a ground offensive in the wake of a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on Oct. 7.

At least 18,608 Palestinians have since been killed and 50,594 injured in the Israeli onslaught, according to Gaza's health authorities.

The Israeli death toll from the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, while around 139 hostages remain in captivity, according to official figures.