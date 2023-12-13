Pope reiterates call for immediate cease-fire in Gaza

Pope Francis reiterated his call for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza amid soaring civilian casualties in Israeli attacks on the besieged enclave.

"I continue to follow the conflict in Israel and Palestine with much worry and pain," he said during a weekly general audience. "I renew my call for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire. There is so much suffering there."

"I encourage all parties involved to resume negotiations, and call on everyone to make an urgent commitment to get humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza," he said.

Francis warned that the population in Gaza is "on their last legs" and needs an immediate cease-fire.

He also renewed his appeal for the immediate release of all Israeli hostages.

"Please no to weapons, yes to peace," he said.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, imposed a siege and mounted a ground offensive in the wake of a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on Oct. 7.

At least 18,608 Palestinians have since been killed and 50,594 injured in the Israeli onslaught, according to Gaza's health authorities.

The Israeli death toll from the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, while around 139 hostages remain in captivity, according to official figures.