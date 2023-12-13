Gaza ran out of vaccinations for Palestinian children, says Health Ministry

The Gaza Health Ministry said on Wednesday that it has run out of vaccinations for Palestinian children in the Gaza Strip.

"Children's vaccinations completely ran out in the Gaza Strip," said the Gaza-based Health Ministry in a statement.

The ministry also said the lack of vaccinations will have catastrophic health consequences for the children and will cause diseases to spread, particularly among the displaced people in the crowded shelters across the enclave.

It urged the UN health agencies "to quickly intervene to provide the needed vaccinations and to ensure their arrival to all Gaza areas to prevent the catastrophe."

The Gaza Strip continues to suffer from a severe shortage of all medicines and medical supplies as a result of the ongoing Israeli devastating war on Gaza.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, imposed a siege, and mounted a ground offensive in retaliation for a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 18,412 Palestinians have been killed and 50,100 injured in the Israeli onslaught since then, according to Gaza's health authorities.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, while around 139 hostages remain in captivity, according to official figures.