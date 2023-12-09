Israeli troops kill young Palestinian in occupied West Bank

A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli army gunfire in the city of Hebron, occupied West Bank, the official Wafa news agency said.

Sarey Yusuf Abdulkadir Amr, 26, from the Dura town of Hebron city, was shot dead by Israeli soldiers during a raid on his house, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

"Israeli soldiers opened fire on Amr inside the house," said Yusuf Amr, the victim's father, adding: "Israeli soldiers did not allow anyone to intervene with Sarey's seriously injury."

"Israeli forces destroyed the house, confiscated two vehicles, and stole 400,000 shekels (about $108,000) worth of cash and checks while leaving," he said.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank amid an Israeli military offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Israeli forces and settlers have killed more than 270 Palestinians since then, besides detaining 3,670 others, according to Palestinian figures.















