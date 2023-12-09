EU adds 2 top military commanders of Hamas to its terror list

The European Union said Friday that it has added two commanders of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian group Hamas, to the bloc's terrorist list.

In a statement, the European Council said the two men are top military commander Mohammed Deif and deputy commander Marwan Issa.

Sanctions, which are effective as of Friday, were imposed on them in response to the surprise attack launched by Hamas against Israel on Oct. 7.

"Following their listing, the two individuals are subject to the freezing of their funds and other financial assets in EU member states," the statement added.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Dec. 1 after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with Hamas.

At least 17,487 Palestinians have been killed and more than 46,480 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following the cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.