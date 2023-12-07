Israel warns Lebanon of ‘Gaza-like consequences’ amid tension with Hezbollah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Lebanon on Thursday of Gaza-like consequences if the Hezbollah group decided to engage in an all-out war against Israel.

"If Hezbollah chooses to start an all-out war, then it will be responsible for turning Beirut and South Lebanon, not far from here, into Gaza and Khan Younis," Netanyahu told a group of soldiers.

"We are determined to bring victory, and we will do it with your help," he added.

On Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel plans to force Hezbollah to move away from the border beyond the Litani River in southern Lebanon.

There was no comment from Hezbollah regarding the Israeli statements.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tensions came amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip in response to a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.