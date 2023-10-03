Saudi king, crown prince condemn terrorist attack in Ankara

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent telegrams on Monday to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan condemning the weekend terrorist attack in the capital Ankara.

"We have received the news of the terrorist attack in Ankara and the resulting injuries to two policemen. We condemn this criminal act and wish to convey that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stands with the Republic of Türkiye and its brotherly people. We pray for a speedy recovery for the injured and invoke Allah's protection for your country and people from all forms of harm," King Salman said in his telegram.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a telegram to President Erdoğan condemning the terrorist attack, Saudi Arabia's state news agency SPA reported.

"I have learned of the terrorist attack that took place in Ankara and the news of two police officers being injured as a result. I would like to convey my condemnation of this criminal act and express my prayers for a swift recovery for the injured," he said.

Sudan also "strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack" in the Turkish capital.

"We understand and appreciate all the legitimate steps Türkiye has taken against the terrorist threat. We urge the international community to increase cooperation and coordination in response to the threat posed by terrorist groups," said Sudan's Foreign Ministry in a statement.

At 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Sunday, a suicide bomber blew himself up in front of the Security Directorate General in the capital.

Two police officers suffered minor injuries, while another terrorist was killed by security forces at the entrance.

The Turkish Interior Ministry confirmed the links of the attackers to the PKK terrorist group.





