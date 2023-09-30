Palestinian man killed by Israeli army fire

A young Palestinian man was killed and another injured on Friday near the city of al-Bireh in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement.

The victim died of an abdomen injury, while another Palestinian man was moderately wounded, according to the ministry.

According to the official Wafa news agency, the Israeli army shot at the car of the two young men near Psagot Israeli settlement near al-Bireh.

For months, the West Bank has witnessed a severe escalation as a result of the Israeli army's incursions into Palestinian cities and towns, as well as settlers' assaults and assaults.