UN says Israel holds 1,264 Palestinians in administrative detention, highest in over decade

A total of 1,264 Palestinians are currently held by Israel in administrative detention, UN special coordinator for the Middle East, Tor Wennesland, said Wednesday.

The number, according to the UN envoy, is the highest in over a decade.

"Israeli security forces carried out 1,042 search-and-arrest operations in the West Bank, resulting in 1,504 Palestinians arrested, including 88 children," Wennesland told the UN Security Council.

Over the reporting period between July 15 and Sept. 19, 68 Palestinians, including 18 children, were killed by Israeli security forces during demonstrations, clashes, security operations, attacks or alleged attacks against Israelis, and other incidents, he said.

A total of 2,830 Palestinians, including 30 women and 559 children, were injured, and 271 of them were injured by live ammunition and 2,119 by tear gas inhalation, the UN envoy said.

"In addition, two Palestinians were killed and 73 injured, including three women and 12 children, amid a high level of attacks by Israeli settlers," he said.

Funding shortages continue to undermine the UN's ability to provide crucial services to Palestinians, he noted.

United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) urgently needs $75 million to maintain food assistance through year's end for 1.2 million Palestinians in Gaza, said Wennesland.

The World Food Programme requires $32 million to restore social assistance to priority families across the occupied Palestine territories, he said.