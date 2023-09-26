Lebanon arrests US Embassy shooter

Lebanon said its security forces had arrested a suspected gunman involved in last week's shooting attack on the US Embassy.

In a statement, the Directorate of Internal Security Forces (ISF) said a 26-year-old man was arrested in the southern Bierut suburb of Al-Kafa'at.

The suspect admitted to opening fire on the embassy complex, the statement said

The motives of the shooting attack were not yet clear.

The statement said the weapon used in the attack was also seized.

No injuries were reported in the attack that occurred late Wednesday in the northern Beirut suburb of Awkar.

The shooting attack coincided with the 39th anniversary of a car bombing outside the US embassy complex in Beirut in 1984, which killed 11 people and injured dozens. Washington had blamed the Lebanese group Hezbollah for the attack.







