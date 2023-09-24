Israeli settler incursions into Al-Aqsa ‘violation of international law’: Jordan

Jordan on Sunday termed Israeli settler incursions into the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem as a "violation" of international law.



More than 300 Israeli settlers forced their way into the Al-Aqsa complex under police protection to celebrate the Yom Kippur holiday, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.



"The ongoing provocative practices against the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque and the frequent escalations are a blatant and unacceptable violation of international law and the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its sanctities," Foreign Ministry spokesman Sinan Majali said in a statement.



He warned that the Israeli practices at the Al-Aqsa complex and raids into Palestinian towns represent a "dangerous trend" that must be halted.



Early Sunday, two Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces during a military raid in Nour Shams refugee camp near Tulkarem city in the West Bank.



The Jordanian spokesman renewed calls on Israel as the "occupying power" to halt all practices and violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque and "to respect its sanctity."



Jordan has been the official custodian of Muslim and Christian holy places in Jerusalem since 1924 and was publicly acclaimed as the custodian of Jerusalem's holy sites.



Jordan has held on to the Ottoman-era status quo agreement, which notably states that while non-Muslims are allowed to enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, they cannot worship or pray at the site.



For Muslims, Al-Aqsa represents the world's third-holiest site. Jews, for their part, call the area as the Temple Mount, saying it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.



Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move never recognized by the international community.









