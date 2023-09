Israeli forces shot dead two Palestinians in a pre-dawn raid in the West Bank Sunday, the Palestinian health ministry said, as the army confirmed it carried out "counter-terrorism" activity in the occupied territory.

"Two Palestinians were killed by live Israeli bullets to the head" in the town of Tulkarem, the ministry said, while the army confirmed a soldier had been "moderately injured by gunshot fragments" during clashes in Nur Shams refugee camp near the town.