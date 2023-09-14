2 Saudi military officers executed over 'treason' charges

The Saudi authorities executed two military officers over "treason" charges, a Saudi Defense Ministry statement said on Thursday.

The statement identified the two officers as pilot Majed bin Mousa Awad and Chief Sergeant Yousef bin Reda Hassan al-Azouni.

The officers were arrested in 2017 for treason and failing to preserve the interests of the nation, according to the statement.

In April 2021, the Saudi authorities announced the execution of three soldiers over charges of "high treason" and "cooperation with the enemy."



