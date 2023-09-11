GERMAN DISPLAYS NAZI SYMBOLS ON HIS BODY IN HITLERS BIRTHPLACE

A man from eastern Germany displayed Nazi symbols on his body in the Austrian town of Braunau, triggering police action, the authorities said on Monday.



The police said officers intervened the previous day after witnesses saw a man wearing Nazi symbols painted on his skin in the town square. The man was only wearing shorts and shoes, the report said.



Officers interviewed the man's girlfriend who was in a camper van parked nearby. She suffered facial injuries and told the police the man was responsible for them.



He was temporarily arrested and charged with violation of the National Socialist Prohibition Act and causing bodily harm.



Braunau is the birthplace of the Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler. Austria's Interior Ministry has been planning for some time to remodel Hitler's birthplace in the town centre in order to discourage visits by right-wing extremists.



The plan is for the building to house a police station and a human rights training centre.



According to the police, the man they arrested had only made a stopover in Braunau on his way back from a holiday in Hungary.



