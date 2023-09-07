Israeli army raids Palestinian areas, detains 13 Palestinians

The Israeli army on Thursday raided several Palestinian areas in the occupied West Bank, detaining 13 Palestinians and triggering clashes.

Local sources told Anadolu that the Israeli forces injured a Palestinian in the Dheisha refugees camp in southern Bethlehem, and dozens of others suffered asphyxiation from Israeli tear gas.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society NGO said in a statement that three of the detained Palestinians were taken from the Dheisha camp while the rest were detained from various areas across the West Bank.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.

According to official Palestinian figures, the Israeli army has detained nearly 5,100 Palestinians-including 165 children, 33 women and 1,200 others-held under Israel's notorious administrative detention without charge or trial.









