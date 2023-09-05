Saudi Border Guard rescues injured female Turkish sailor from ship in Red Sea

The Saudi Border Guard rescued a female Turkish sailor who suffered a head injury aboard a ship in the Red Sea, according to a report.

Col. Misfer Al-Quraini, the spokesperson for the General Directorate of Border Guard, said the evacuation was prompted by an urgent medical report received by the Jeddah Maritime Rescue Coordination Center, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The precise location of the ship was determined and the injured sailor was safely transported to Yanbu General Hospital, said Al-Quraini.

He added that she was in stable condition.

No information was provided regarding the identity of the sailor or any details about the injury.













