Arab community in Israel stages general strike against rising violent crime rates

The Arab community in Israel observed a general strike on Tuesday against rising violent crime rates.

Public and private institutions, businesses and markets in all Arab towns and areas remained closed as part of the one-day strike called by the High Follow-Up Committee for Arab Citizens of Israel.

Arab citizens constitute about a fifth of the population in Israel and local estimates indicate that 159 Arabs have been killed in violent crimes since the start of this year.

According to local institutions, 109 deaths were recorded in 2022 and 111 in 2021.

In a statement, the High Follow-Up Committee accused the Israeli government of not doing enough to curb violent crimes.

Earlier, an Arab man was also killed and two others were injured in a shooting in northern Israel, according to Israel's national emergency service.