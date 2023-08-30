Israeli forces shoot Palestinian in alleged car attack in West Bank

Israeli forces shot and injured a Palestinian in an alleged car-ramming attack in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, according to the military.

In a statement, the army claimed that a Palestinian driver accelerated his vehicle towards Israeli soldiers near the city of Hebron.

Israeli soldiers opened fire at the vehicle, seriously injured the driver.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

More than 200 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year, according to the Health Ministry. At least 34 Israelis - soldiers and settlers-have also been killed in Palestinian attacks during the same period, marking the highest figure of Israeli fatalities since 2005.











