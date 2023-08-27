Regime shelling kills 2 civilians in Syria’s Idlib

Two civilians were killed and five others injured in regime shelling in Idlib province in northwestern Syria, according to local sources.

The attack targeted the town of Kansafra by regime forces and allied militias stationed in southern Idlib, the sources with the White Helmets civil defense agency said.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

In September 2018, Türkiye and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone where acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

The Syrian regime and its allies, however, have consistently broken the terms of the cease-fire, launching frequent attacks inside the zone.

Syria has been embroiled in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN estimates.