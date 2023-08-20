Israeli missile defence system intercepted drone from Gaza, says army

Israel's missile defence system intercepted a drone from the Gaza Strip on Sunday, according to the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) on Sunday.



The drone did not cross into Israeli territory and from the moment it took off, Israeli Air Force systems monitored the UAV throughout the incident, the army said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.



The Iron Dome Aerial Defense System successfully intercepted the drone, the IDF said.



The drone "did not pose a threat to residents of southern Israel, and no alerts were activated according to protocol," according to the IDF.



Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip repeatedly fire rockets into Israeli territory, most recently last month during an Israeli military operation in the West Bank.



More than 2 million people live in the Gaza Strip in very poor conditions. Hamas seized power in the Palestinian territory in 2007. Israel then tightened a blockade of the coastal area, which is supported by Egypt.













