Palestinian teenager wounded by Israeli soldiers in West Bank dies

A Palestinian teenager, who was shot by the Israeli forces in occupied West Bank earlier this week, died of his injuries on Saturday, WAFA, the official Palestinian news agency, reported.

Mohammed Abu Asaab, 19, was seriously injured when Israeli forces raided the Balata refugee camp on the outskirts of the city of Nablus.

Israeli forces frequently conduct raids on homes in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, detaining Palestinians on various charges.

Tensions between Palestinian residents and Israeli soldiers occasionally escalate during the raids, leading to sporadic incidents.