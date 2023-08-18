Israeli forces injure 11 Palestinians in West Bank

Eleven Palestinians were injured on Friday by Israeli forces during demonstrations held in different parts of the occupied West Bank, an official and eyewitnesses said.

Murad Shtaiwi, coordinator of the Popular Resistance Committees in the town of Kafr Qaddum, Qalqilya, said 10 Palestinians were injured and dozens were affected by tear gas when Israeli forces intervened with rubber bullets against the demonstrators in the city.

People in Kafr Qaddum organize weekly protests against Israeli occupation and against the Israeli settlement activities, which usually come under Israeli forces repression.

Another Palestinian was wounded in the town of Qaryut, south of Nablus, when a group of Jewish settlers under the protection of the Israeli forces attacked the Palestinians, according to eyewitnesses.

In Beit Dajan neighborhood of Nablus, dozens of Palestinians, including a journalist, were suffocated by tear gas bombs.

Palestinians hold anti-settlement demonstrations every week in different parts of the West Bank.

Israel occupied Jerusalem and the whole of the West Bank following the 1967 Six-Day War and began establishing settlements in the area in the following year.