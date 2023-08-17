Palestinian man shot dead by Israeli army in Jenin

A Palestinian was shot dead by the Israeli military in the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry on Thursday.

The ministry said a 32-year-old man was fatally "shot in the head, chest and abdomen, during the Israeli aggression on Jenin this morning."

Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli forces stormed Jenin with a large number of military vehicles and bulldozers.

Clashes erupted between dozens of Palestinians and the Israeli forces during which gunshots were heard.

Two Palestinian civilians were also arrested, witnesses said.

Since the beginning of this year, the West Bank has been witnessing repeated Israeli army raids and settlers' attacks on Palestinian cities and towns.





