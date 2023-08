The Jordanian army said Sunday that it shot down a drone from Syria carrying crystal meth.

The drone was "taken control of and downed," the state news agency Petra reported, citing a source within the Jordanian armed forces.

The crystal meth was handed over to the "competent authorities," the source added.

The Jordanian army announced in June that it had shot down three drones trying to cross from Syria into Jordan, including one loaded with weapons.