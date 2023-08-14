Israel says Molotov cocktail thrown from Lebanese border

The Israeli army said Sunday that a Molotov cocktail was hurled across the southern Lebanese border into Israel.

A suspect approached the security fence near the Israeli border town of Metula and threw the Molotov cocktail and Israel Defense Forces soldiers fired warning shots, the army said in a statement.

The attack did not cause any injuries but the firebomb damaged water infrastructure near the fence, it added.

The action was carried out by "a Hezbollah element," according to local media.

In May 2000, the Israeli army announced its withdrawal from most areas of southern Lebanon after two decades of occupation.

However, it still continues to occupy a small area claimed by Lebanon known as the Shebaa Farms.



















