More than 2 million drug pills found in Baklava boxes in Saudi Arabia

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), an announcement made by the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority at Jeddah Port revealed that during the customs inspection of shipments, a total of 2,242,560 narcotics pills were found hidden in plastic bags concealed beneath boxes of baklava.

As a result of coordination with the Anti-Narcotics Directorate, two individuals who were the intended recipients of the shipment were apprehended.

The customs authority, in its statement, called on everyone to support efforts against smuggling for the protection of the country's economy and society, and shared a phone number and email address to be used in such situations.

No information was provided regarding the origin of the shipment or details about the apprehended individuals.