ESCALATING TURMOIL IN JUDICIAL REFORM: NETANYAHUS ARGUES WITH STAFFS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu allegedly raised his voice to military officials in the Israeli army, who made public statements about voluntary reserve soldiers leaving their duties in protest of the government's judicial reforms. He reportedly questioned their choice of headlines, asserting, "Why are you giving such headlines? It seems that the country is being run by the military."

"The military governs İsrael"

According to a written statement from the Israeli Government Press Office, Netanyahu discussed the "readiness capability" of the Israeli army with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, National Security Council Chairman Tzachi Hanegbi, Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi, Commander of the Israeli Air Force Tomer Bar, and other security officials. The Prime Minister was briefed on the army's situation, and he issued a directive to maintain the preparedness capability of the military to address routine or extraordinary challenges.

As stated by medical experts news broadcast on Israeli-based Channel 12 and Channel 13, during a meeting, Prime Minister Netanyahu reportedly raised his voice to Chief of the General Staff Halevi and Commander Bar, who had made statements suggesting that the voluntary reserve soldiers' decision to leave their duties in protest of the government's judicial reforms was "diminishing the military's readiness capability." Netanyahu allegedly said, "You are damaging our deterrence reputation. Why are you giving such headlines? It seems that Israel is being run by the military."

It is noted that the military officials did not backtrack from their statements regarding the soldiers' cessation of duty, and Halevi responded by saying that it was their duty to issue warnings when the military's capability was at risk. The Israeli Prime Minister's Office Press Office, in response to the report, stated to Channel 13, "Even if the Prime Minister speaks emphatically, he does not shout."

As claimed by a report aired on the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, KAN, the generals cautioned Prime Minister Netanyahu that the cessation of duty by reserve soldiers would impact the military's readiness capability within two weeks. It was conveyed that the military officials informed the Prime Minister that the army's unity and capability would further deteriorate if a constitutional crisis were to arise, if there were a loss of international image, or if military exemption for Ultra-Orthodox Jews were to be legalized.

Prime Minister Netanyahu, on the other hand, reportedly conveyed to the generals that he perceived a low likelihood of successful negotiations with the opposition regarding the government's judicial reforms. He indicated that the legal amendments altering the formation of the committee responsible for appointing High Court judges would continue during the winter period.