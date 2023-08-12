SAUDI ARABIAS 1ST AMBASSADOR TO PALESTINE PRESENTS LETTER OF CREDENTIALS

The first ambassador appointed by Saudi Arabia to Palestine, Naif bin Bandar Al-Saud, presented on Saturday his letter of credentials to the Palestinian authorities.

Ambassador Al-Saud delivered the letter of credentials to Majdi Al-Khalidi, advisor to President Mahmoud Abbas for diplomatic affairs, at the Palestinian Embassy in Jordan, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The original credentials will be handed over to the Palestinian president soon.

Al-Saud will serve as the non-resident ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Palestine.

Khalidi said this step would contribute to strengthening the bonds between the two brotherly peoples and countries.

Al-Saud previously served as the Saudi ambassador to Amman.



















