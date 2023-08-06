Saudi Arabia sends 18th aid plane for earthquake victims in Türkiye, Syria

Saudi Arabia sent an 18th humanitarian plane to support victims of the Feb. 6 twin earthquakes in southern Kahramanmaraş province which affected several cities in Türkiye and Syria, according to media reports.

The Saudi Arabian official news agency SPA said the plane carrying 32 tons of medical supplies and equipment, departed from the International King Khalid Airport in the Saudi capital of Riyadh for Gaziantep Airport.

The plane was sent as part of the aid bridge established by Saudi Arabia for earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria.

Saudi Arabia sent the last aid plane to Türkiye on June 17.