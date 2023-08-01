60 Israeli military intelligence reservists suspend volunteer service

More than 60 reservists from Israel's elite intelligence Havatzalot program have suspended their volunteer service in protest against the government's controversial judicial overhaul plan, Walla news said on Monday.

The program trains intelligence officers for key roles in the IDF's Intelligence Directorate.

Reservists have been a strong voice in Israel's protest movement since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition announced judicial changes after taking office in December.

Many reservists had said they would ask to be released from service if the coalition went ahead with the plan, the first major element of which was passed in the Knesset, the country's parliament, last week.













