United States sends additional warships to Middle East

The United States has sent additional warships and thousands of marines to the Middle East in response to Iranian interference with merchant ships in the Persian Gulf.

The USS Bataan amphibious ship and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Task Force, consisting of 2,500 soldiers, were deployed to the region. In addition, the warships USS Mesa Verde and USS Carter Hall were also sent to the region.

The deployments come after Iran attempted to seize two oil tanker ships in the Strait of Hormuz in early July and opened fire on one ship.

The US Department of Defense said the deployments were "necessary to ensure the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region."

The deployments have been met with mixed reactions. Some analysts have said that they are a necessary show of force to deter Iran from further aggression, while others have argued that they could escalate tensions in the region.














