Cooperation with 3 countries strengthened during the Gulf tour

President Erdogan's first stop on the Gulf tour was the district of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

During the tour, President Erdogan met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud,and five new cooperation agreements were signed between Turkish and Saudi Arabian delegations.

The tour resulted in agreements in various fields, including "Capability, Defense Industry, Research, and Development Collaboration Implementation Plan", "Two Sales Contracts between the Ministry of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Turkish company Baykar," and "Collaboration in Promoting Direct Investment." Additionally, various agreements were signed in the "media and energy" sectors.

The "Implementation Plan for Cooperation between the Ministry of National Defense of Türkiye and the Ministry of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia" was signed by Minister of National Defense of Türkiye Yaşar Güler and the Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud.

The "Cooperation Agreement between the the Ministry of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Baykar" was signed during the tour. The "Memorandum of Understanding in the Energy Field" between the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye and the Ministry of Energy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was signed by the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye, Alparslan Bayraktar and the Minister of Energy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud.

Another notable agreement among the toured countries was the "Memorandum of Understanding on Promoting Direct Investment between the Republic of Türkiye and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

In the joint statement made after President Erdogan's meeting with Crown Prince Salman, it was emphasized that both sides were willing to support the momentum of cooperation in the fields of trade and investment, particularly enhancing economic integration in various target sectors such as infrastructure, construction, engineering, defense and metallurgical industries, environment and heritage tourism, and renewable energy, among other areas of mutual interest.

Bayraktar will serve in the skies of Saudi Arabia.

As part of the "Bayraktar Akıncı UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) export and cooperation agreement" signed between Baykar and the Ministry of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Bayraktar Akıncı UAV will be included in the inventory of the Royal Saudi Air Forces and the Royal Saudi Naval Forces.

Under the agreement, Baykar will also provide training, technical support, and logistic services.

The comprehensive agreement aims to foster cooperation in technology transfer and joint production to advance the high technology development capabilities of both countries in the future. The collaboration is expected to strengthen their technological capabilities going forward.

A joint declaration was signed with Qatar.

The second destination of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Gulf tour was Qatar.

During the tour in the capital Doha, President Erdogan met with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and a joint declaration was signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Hakan Fidan and thee Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, on the occasion of the "50th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the Republic of Türkiye and the State of Qatar."

The declaration stated that Türkiye-Qatar relations had undergone a qualitative transformation since their establishment in 1973, evolving into a strategic partnership. It highlighted that the existing cooperation between the two brotherly countries continued to strengthen day by day under the leadership of President Erdogan and Emir Al Thani.

The declaration emphasized that the current strategic partnership between Türkiye and Qatar was fruitful at all levels, with both countries exhibiting similar approaches on various regional and international issues. It noted that the High Strategic Committee mechanism, which has been convening annually since 2015, was one of the most tangible indicators of the partnership between the two brotherly countries.

Through this strategic committee, approximately 100 documents have been signed, aiming to enhance bilateral cooperation in various sectors and areas. The declaration reminded that economic and trade cooperation between the two countries had witnessed stable growth in recent years in terms of trade and investment volume. It expressed a sincere desire to further advance economic and trade relations that serve the interests of both brotherly countries and their people.

A $50.7 billion agreement with UAE

The final destination of President Erdoğan's Gulf tour was the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

During the tour, President Erdoğan met with UAE's President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and a $50.7 billion agreement was signed between Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates.

Thirteen documents were signed and accepted in various fields during the tour, and an agreement was reached to establish a "High-Level Strategic Council" to be presided over by the President of Türkiye and the President of the United Arab Emirates.

With this joint agreement, the tour elevated the relationship between the United Arab Emirates and Türkiye to a strategic partnership level. It was decided to deepen the existing cooperation in areas such as energy, transportation, infrastructure, logistics, e-commerce, finance, healthcare, food, tourism, real estate, construction, defense industry, artificial intelligence, and advanced technologies.