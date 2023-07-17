Israel injures 2 Palestinians, detains 25 in West Bank raids

Two Palestinians were injured and 25 others detained in Israeli military raids in the occupied West Bank on Monday, according to a local NGO.

One Palestinian was injured by live fire when Israeli forces raided the Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron, spokesman for the Palestinian Prisoner Society Amjad al-Najjar told Anadolu.

Another Palestinian was wounded in an Israeli raid in the Aqabat Jaber camp in Jericho city, the state news agency Wafa reported.

Israeli forces also detained 25 Palestinians, including 16 in Hebron, while the other arrests took place in Bethlehem, Ramallah, Nablus, Jericho, Jerusalem, and Jenin, the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

Nearly 195 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year, according to the Health Ministry. At least 27 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.