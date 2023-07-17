Israel demolishes Palestinian Bedouin village for 219th time

Israeli forces on Monday demolished the Palestinian al-Araqib Bedouin village in the southern Negev region for the 219th time, according to a local activist.

The last demolition of the village's structures was in June.

"The village was demolished without regard for the suffering of residents amid this hot weather," activist Aziz al-Touri told Anadolu.

Homes in Al-Araqib, inhabited by 22 Palestinian families, are built of wood and plastic.

The village was first destroyed in 2010 and rebuilt after every demolition since then. Israeli authorities claim that the site where it is located falls under "state land."

Al-Araqib residents are Arab citizens of Israel who were displaced in 1951 when the nascent state of Israel claimed the area as "state land."

Zochrot, a Tel Aviv-based NGO, said in a recent report that al-Araqib village was first built during the Ottoman period and its lands were purchased by residents.

Israeli authorities seek to seize control of the lands and expel its residents, with dozens of villages and Bedouin communities facing the same threat in the Negev area, according to Zochrot.