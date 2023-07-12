News Middle East Israel imposes travel ban on Imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israel imposes travel ban on Imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Agencies and A News MIDDLE EAST Published July 12,2023 Subscribe

Israel imposed a 6-month travel ban on Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, the Imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque, claiming that his international trips pose a threat to Israel's security.



In a statement issued by Sheikh Ikrima Sabri's law office, it was stated that a team from Israeli intelligence raided Sabri's house in the morning.



Sabri was notified of a 6-month travel ban imposed on him, claiming that his international trips posed a threat to Israel's security.



No statement has been made by Israeli authorities regarding the matter.



Last month, a team from Israeli intelligence raided Sabri's house, alleging that he was using his international trips against Israel. They imposed a one-month travel ban on him, and it was reported that the decision could be extended.



Israeli forces have previously raided Sheikh Sabri's house on multiple occasions and have issued several bans on him from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque.





























