1 dead, others injured at mosque shooting in Lebanon

One person was killed and a number of others were injured Friday in a shooting at a mosque in eastern Lebanon, with the suspected shooter now in custody, according to local media.

"A shooting took place at a mosque in (the town of) Bar Elias," the Lebanese National News Agency reported.

"Army forces headed to the site," it added.

The agency also reported that "a clash took place with an army patrol during the arrest of the shooter," resulting in his injury.

There is as yet no official statement on the incident.











