UN in contact with authorities to remind Israel to uphold responsibilities: Spokesman

A Palestinian man reacts as smoke leaves a building, after an attack by Israeli settlers, near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, June 21, 2023. (REUTERS)

The UN said Wednesday it is in touch with Israeli authorities to remind them of their responsibilities as the occupying power in Palestinian territories.

A deadly escalation increased in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

''We have been speaking at various levels with our Israeli interlocutors to make them aware of what their responsibilities are as the occupying power,'' UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters.

''We are also of course in touch with concerned nations including the members of the Security Council, so they are aware of this and of the need, again for Israel to uphold its responsibilities,'' he said,

Haq said the UN has been ''very clear'' about the need to end the occupation and its support for a two-state solution.

At least 175 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Twenty-five Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.