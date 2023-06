Israel to move ahead with 1,000 new homes in Eli settlement

Israel plans 1,000 new homes for Eli settlement in the occupied West Bank, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Wednesday, calling this a response to a Palestinian gun attack there that killed four people.

Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich "agreed to move ahead immediately" with the planning, the statement said, without giving further details on the timetable. The United States has cautioned Israel against new settlement projects.