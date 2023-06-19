Türkiye condemns Israel for new settlement plans in West Bank

Türkiye on Monday condemned Israeli authorities for speeding up illegal settlement activities and planning to build new settlements in West Bank.

"We condemn the Israeli authorities for increasing their illegal settlement activities and the plans to construct 4,500 units of new illegal settlements in at least 19 towns in the West Bank," the Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

Ankara dubbed Israel's illegal settlement activities as "unacceptable" as they, it said, "cause serious harm to the prospects of a lasting peace and violate international law."

Türkiye "will continue to support efforts for a two-state solution on the basis of the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, ensuring the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestine with territorial integrity," the statement added.

Türkiye's statement came after the Israeli government on Sunday announced new tenders to build some 4,500 settlement units in existing settlements across the West Bank.

The UN considers the Israeli settlement activity as illegal and says it undermines the internationally agreed two-state solution.

Estimates indicate that about 700,000 settlers are living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the occupied West Bank.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the occupied territories are considered illegal.