ISRAELS FORMER HEAD OF MILITARY INTELLIGENCE: THE WORLD SEES ISRAEL AS A COUNTRY THAT HAS GONE ASTRAY

Israel's former head of military intelligence: "The world sees Israel as a country that has gone astray"

Amos Yadlin, former head of Israel's Military Intelligence Agency (AMAN), said the world views Israel as "a country that has gone astray".

Yadlin spoke during a cultural event in the Amik Hafir district, north of Tel Aviv, according to the Israeli newspaper Yediot Ahronot.

Yadlin, who was the chairman of AMAN from 2006 to 2010, said, "Today, the world sees Israel as a country that has gone astray. Our geopolitical and strategic situation is in a big problem."

Yadlin noted that as long as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists on judicial reform and continues to work with National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Israel's position in the international community will continue to be negatively affected.

Evaluating the news that the US is negotiating with Tehran for an agreement on its nuclear file, Yadlin said, "Iran with a nuclear bomb poses a threat to Israel, but this is not the end of Zionism, because the meeting is about the balance of terror and deterrence between two nuclear-armed states."