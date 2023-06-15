Palestinian dies as Israeli forces demolish house in Nablus

A 20-year-old Palestinian man died during a clash with Israeli forces demolishing the house of an alleged assailant in Nablus on the West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported on Thursday.



The man had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, they said. Two other Palestinians were seriously injured, and around 170 people were treated after being tear-gassed.



The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) said the troops were in the area to demolish the house of Asama Tville, who is being held on charges of shooting and killing Israeli Staff Sergeant Ido Baruch on October 11 last year.



"During the activity, shots were heard in the area and suspects fired at the soldiers," the IDF said. "The soldiers responded with riot dispersal means and live fire. Hits were identified. In addition, suspects hurled explosive devices and Molotov cocktails and fired fireworks at the soldiers," it said.



Israel demolishes houses as a means of punishment and deterrence. Human rights organizations see this as collective punishment and a violation of human rights under international law.



The security situation in Israel and the Palestinian Territories has been extremely tense for months, with repeated clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli military in the West Bank.



The army has been carrying out more raids there since a series of attacks.



Since the beginning of the year, 122 Palestinians have been killed, mostly in Israeli military operations or confrontations, or after attacks of their own. In the same period, 18 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian have been killed in attacks.



Israel took control of the West Bank and East Jerusalem, among other territories, during the 1967 Six-Day War. The Palestinians claim the territories for their own state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

