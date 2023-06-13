Israeli court orders Palestinian Authority to pay $1.5M for intifada losses

An Israeli court on Tuesday ordered the Palestinian Authority to pay 5.5 million shekels ($1.5 million) in compensation for dozens of Israeli tour guides for losses incurred during the Palestinian intifada.

The verdict was issued by the Central Court in Jerusalem in a lawsuit filed during the height of the Palestinian intifada 20 years ago.

Israeli tour guides argued that Palestinian attacks during the intifada caused financial losses to Israel's tourism industry and forced many tourist facilities to shut down, Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported.

In 2019, an Israeli judge blamed the Palestinian Authority for losses incurred by the tourism industry during the intifada.

The Ramallah-based authority rejects the Israeli claim, saying the army behavior during the intifada inflicted severe damage to the Palestinian economy.

At least 4,412 Palestinians were killed, 49,000 injured and 119,000 detained during the intifada (2000-2005), according to Palestinian figures.