Magnitude-4.5 quake rattles western Iran

Magnitude-4.5 quake rattles western Iran

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 shook western Iran on Sunday morning.



The quake occurred near the provincial capital Kermanshah, some 100 kilometres from the border with Iraq, state news IRNA reported, citing the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University.



According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.



There were initially no reports of damage or casualties.



In recent months, earthquakes in north-western Iran near the border with Türkiye have caused widespread damage, with hundreds of people injured.



Earthquakes occur repeatedly in the region where the Arabian, Indian and Eurasian plates meet.



On February 6, two strong earthquakes with a magnitude of 7.7 and 7.6 shook south-eastern Türkiye and northern Syria. In total, more than 57,000 people were killed in both countries and more than 2 million people were left homeless in Türkiye alone.

































