Three Israeli soldiers were killed Saturday in a rare shooting on the Egyptian border, where troops later killed an "assailant", the army said.

"Three (Israeli) soldiers, a man and a woman, were killed by live fire adjacent to the border," an army statement said.

The army had intially declined to confirm the deaths, which were reported by Israeli media, while families were notified. Separately, the army said troops had shot dead an "assailant in Israeli territory" near the border.